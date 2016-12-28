Malawi: Gwamba Launches 'Jesus Is My Boss' Album in Style - Prophet Bushiri Buys CD K10 Million

After announcing that he had quit secular music and was now into gospel rap, renowned rapper Duncan Zgambo aka Gwamba on Saturday launched his much anticipated album titled Jesus Is My Boss.

He set an unprecedented record of a CD sale by making about K14 million soon after the album was unveiled.

The launch, which took place at the prestigious Bingu International Convention Centre started at around after 8:15pm with Emm Q warming up the stage with his single Wandimenyera Nkhondo.

He was followed by Thoko Katimba who performed seven tracks among them the most popular Anaphi. He also previewed a new song from his upcoming album and is set to be an instant hit.

Next to take stage was ECG praise and worship singer James Nee who brought the people on their feet.

Another great performance was from Onesimus, who performed for the first time in the country since he left for South Africa in 2013. He opened his set with Looking for Somebody and dished out Heavily Defended, Thank You Lord and closed with Miracle Money.

Ethel Kamwendo Banda gave an arousing performance which went on for close to an hour, dishing out her popular tracks such as Watikondera, Usachoke and Ndi Umboni.

Before Gwamba took to stage for his main performance, he was invited to dish out two songs from the album for people to appreciate the music they were bidding for.

The auction for the CD started at K200,000 and went to K1 million bid by Onesimus and James Nee.

Senior prophet Justice Hara, who was the "surprise guest" at the launch, raised the bid to K2 million but later changed the figures to K2.5 million.

The most interesting news came in as Hara was on stage delivering a speech when the event host, Times TV's Mr. 265, announced that Bushiri, also best known as Major 1, had bought the CD at K10million in cash.

Hara told Gwamba "it's not about the money. This is just a tool to take your music further because you have started off on a bright note", before praying for him and every one in attendance.

Delivering tracks from the album the audience stood up and sang along to the songs that have already been released on the market.

Supported by a semi-live band, with producer and singer Yesaya on the drums, Joshua Matonga on the keyboards, Joram Nyirongo on lead rhythm guitar, and backed by the Music Crossroads Choir, Gwamba gave out an a remarkable heartfelt performance.

Renowned singer-songwriter and producer Lulu could not hide the Holy Spirit in him as he made a surprise stage appearance to join Gwamba as he delivered Yesu ndi Bwana. As usual Lulu's voice and articulate stage performance wowed the audience.

Some of Gwamba's fellow friends and musicians like AK, Martse, BFB, Charisma, Tsar Leo, Blakjak and Penetrator were seen at the BICC supporting him.

Jesus Is My Boss is Gwamba's debut gospel album and has been released under Major 1 Records.