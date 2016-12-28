Zambia: KBF Warns Kapata, 'I'm Not a Rebel, You Must Apologize'

Kelvin Bwalya Fube has continued his crusade to call for elections in the ruling Patriotic Front, a move that earned him his dismissal.

Bwalya, commonly known as KBF has also asked Lands Minister and PF Chairperson for Elections, to apologize for calling him a rebel.

KBF has taken up a belligerent stance against the PF after having been by-passed for the position of Secretary General in the aftermath of the August 11 elections.

He said that call for elections had been dictated to by the constitution of the PF and not any other motivation.

"The call for elections has been dictated to by the constitution. I am reminding them that the five years is over and we have to hold elections," he said.

"If it can be right to hold elections at ward, constituency and all the lower levels then why should it be wrong to hold elections at the top?"

He said that he expected Kapata to apologize to him for having labelled him a rebel.

KBF said that he was disappointed that his call for elections was interpreted as seeking office through the back door.

"I want to ask the party Secretary General that if he saying calling for elections is seeking office through the back door then what is the legitimate way of seeking office?" he said.

Kapata fired KBF on grounds of issuing statements to the media that had no blessings of the party top brass.