Nigeria: SON Warns Consumers Against Patronising 10kg Camping Gas Cylinder

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) warned consumers to steer clear of 10kg camping gas cylinders being imported, saying they constitute a grave danger to life and property.

This is because the valve used on is not a standard valve and as such not capable of carrying the 10 kg pressure, as such, the cylinders are substandard as far as Nigeria is concerned as the valves cannot fit the capacity of gas in the cylinder.

The Director-General, SON, Osita Aboloma disclosed this at the inspection of the two 40-foot container loads of substandard gas cylinders worth about N50milion.

Aboloma, who was represented by the Director of Compliance, Bede Obayi, said the valve used for the 10kg is meant for the 3kg or 6kg camping gas, as approved by the agency.

According to him, using a 6kg approval to bring in a 10kg is a subversion of the regulatory standards and constitutes an economic sabotage, adding that it also constitutes a grave danger to lives and property.

"The importer got approval to bring in 6kg but went and imported 10kg camping gas, a different size, which is not in line with the standard. It is a typical negligence of the laws of the land."

Aboloma therefore, warned the public against patronising 10kg cylinder as camping gas, saying it was dangerous, adding that the SON have already alerted all her state office to move swiftly and start the mopping up such consignments in the country.

Aboloma further said the only cylinders approved for importation into the country as camping gas were the 3kgs and 6kgs respectively, but that some unscrupulous importers were now using the guise to bring in 10 kg cylinders as camping gas.

Aboloma frowned at such a practice, saying: "The import of 10kg cylinders as camping gas is automatically out of the specification.

Consequently, SON has concluded arrangements to prosecute importers of substandard gas cylinders and other associated products in the county.

Aboloma said importers of gas cylinders would be made to follow the regulatory guidelines as a way of averting danger in the country, adding that any importer of substandard products would be prosecuted.

He said the SON Act had actually given the agency more powers to prosecute and deal with such sabotage, adding that the organisation would go after those behind such acts for prosecution.