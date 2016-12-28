Kenya: Nkaissery Extends Mandera Curfew By 3 Months in Counter-Terror Measure

Nairobi — The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has extended a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Mandera County by another three months.

In a gazette supplement number 192 dated December 23, Interior Cabinet Secretary Gen. Joseph Nkaisserry (Rtd) extended the curfew in Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo and Elwak areas of Mandera County to March 28, effectively extending similar orders issued under a gazette notice 183 of 2016.

Mandera County first came under the curfew in October 26, following a terror attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants which resulted into killing of 12 people lodged in a local hotel.

The order which requires residents of the affected towns and its environs extending to 20 km from the Kenya-Somalia boarder to remain indoors between 6.30 pm and 6.30 am, further requires residents who'd like to be out of their homes at the stipulated time to acquire authorisation from the Deputy County Commissioner.

Counties in the North Eastern region have been under constant surveillance by the security forces in the country after several attacks by Al-Shabaab militants who in April 2015 attacked the Garissa University College - the only public institution of higher learning in the region - killing 147 students, a situation which lead to the closure of the institution until it reopened its doors to learners nine months later.