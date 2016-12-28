27 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nkaissery Extends Mandera Curfew By 3 Months in Counter-Terror Measure

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has extended a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Mandera County by another three months.

In a gazette supplement number 192 dated December 23, Interior Cabinet Secretary Gen. Joseph Nkaisserry (Rtd) extended the curfew in Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo and Elwak areas of Mandera County to March 28, effectively extending similar orders issued under a gazette notice 183 of 2016.

Mandera County first came under the curfew in October 26, following a terror attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants which resulted into killing of 12 people lodged in a local hotel.

The order which requires residents of the affected towns and its environs extending to 20 km from the Kenya-Somalia boarder to remain indoors between 6.30 pm and 6.30 am, further requires residents who'd like to be out of their homes at the stipulated time to acquire authorisation from the Deputy County Commissioner.

Counties in the North Eastern region have been under constant surveillance by the security forces in the country after several attacks by Al-Shabaab militants who in April 2015 attacked the Garissa University College - the only public institution of higher learning in the region - killing 147 students, a situation which lead to the closure of the institution until it reopened its doors to learners nine months later.

Kenya

Senate Debates Changes to Poll Laws

Senate is set to debate contentious changes to elections laws that were passed by the National Assembly last week. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.