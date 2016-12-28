27 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Die in Free State Head-On Collision

Five people died on Tuesday after a taxi and a Toyota Corolla collided head-on in Bethlehem, Free State.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said paramedics had arrived on the scene and found the wreckage of both vehicles in a field near the road.

"Some of the injured were still trapped in the twisted metal. After the injured were triaged it was found that five occupants from the Toyota had tragically died. Two people from the taxi were in a serious condition."

Botha said medics stabilised the injured, before transporting them to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

