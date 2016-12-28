Zambia: Burundi Businessman Dies After Lusaka Thugs Attack His Shop

The 44-year-old Burundi national who was shot and injured on Chrismas eve by criminals along Buluwe Road in Lusaka's Woodlands area has died at the University Teaching Hospital.

A cousin of the deseased Ireen Niyigara confirmed the development to ZNBC at the house of mourning in Ibex Hill in Lusaka yesterday.

Niyigara says the late Vincent Bagirishema underwent a seven hour operation to remove the bullet but later died.

She explained that her cousin was shot immediately he closed the shop by one of the criminals around 20:10 hours on December 24 as his children watched.

She says Bagirishema has left behind a wife and two daughters aged six and four years old.

And some witnesses who were at the shop during the shooting incident says the criminals had an argument with the deceased before shooting him.

Isaac Banda who rents a garage near the shop explained that at first mistook the shooting for fireworks and only realised that they were gun shots when he saw Mr. Bagirishema on the ground in a pool of blood.

And another witness Twambo Hamusute, a resident of Woodlands area, says he was the last customer and bought some potatoes from the shop before the incident happened.

Meanwhile, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says police are still investigating and following it closely.

And an 18 year old man has died after two motorbikes collided head-on at Kapemba village in Chavuma district of Northwestern Province.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Auxencio Daka confirmed the incident to Zanis saying the accident occurred around 16:30 at Kapemba village in Sewe Area.

Daka said the deceased identified only as Sakuwaha of Chingi died on the spot when his motorbike collided with that of Elias Salupeto, 28, of Kakanga area.

Meanwhile, two other people who were riding on the same motor bike with the deceased are currently hospitalised at Chavuma Mission Hospital after sustaining fractures.

And four children of the same family have died when the house they were sleeping in collapsed due to heavy rains in Kanyelele compound in Siavonga District in Southern Province.

And two more houses have collapsed in the same compound leaving one person injured.

Siavonga Member of Parliament Darious Mulunda has confirmed the Development to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) that the incident happened around zero two hours today.

The four children are Harriet Chiti aged 12, George Chiti 15, Robson Chiti 10, and Bwalya Tembo aged seven years.

Mulunda said the wall fence from a neighbouring house collapsed on a Mr Kennedy Chiti's house and buried the children who were asleep.

He said efforts to save the Children by the parents failed as the time they managed to remove the rubble that buried them, found that they had already died.

He also expressed shock at the sudden death of the four Children and called for unity among the residents of Siavonga to ensure that the burden for the bereaved family is alleviated.

Mulunda described the incident as unfortunate especially that the collapse of the house was as a result of a wall fence from the neighbor which fell on it.

The bodies of the four children are lying in Siavonga district hospital.