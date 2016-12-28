South Africa: Mob Burns Limpopo Murder Suspect to Death

A man was burnt to death by a mob after he allegedly killed his girlfriend and hid her body in his house in Ngwaritsi village, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police were appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of those who killed the 36-year-old on Monday night.

Ngoepe said the sister of the arrested man had found the woman's body in his home, covered in blankets.

"The motive for the killing is not known at this stage, but domestic violence can't be ruled out," he said.

Ngoepe said angry community members had attacked the suspect and set him alight.

"The police were allegedly informed after the killings had taken place and could not arrive on time for intervention."

