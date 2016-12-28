Malawi: Pastor Henry Mwikhoma Bringing People Close to the Creator Through Music

As December gets close to an end, people look to God, thanking him for life, success, trials and tribulations they have gone through and hope for the next year.

It is in times like these one needs music to praise and worship.

Henry Mwikhoma is a Malawian USA based worship leader and pastor whose album Angels Cry fits the bill.

Angels Cry, an eight-track album, was released in October this year and has songs like You Have Given Power, Overflow and Your Presence.

Mwikhoma, who goes by Pastor Henry, is a guitar and piano player that loves to worship and says he "feels fulfilled when the music he writes helps the listener to get to know who God is".

Since the year 2000, Pastor Henry has dedicated his life to praising and worshiping God, releasing three albums to his name: For The Sake Of Love in 2011, Forever in 2014 and the latest Angels Cry.

He explains what inspires him: "Listening to someone preaching can inspire me to write a song, then there is reading, but the most important inspiration i get is after I spend time in prayer and worship. That next two hours is the most important time because that's when I receive most of the songs. I write from the Holy Spirit".

With so many genres of music, Pastor Henry chooses to stick with worship as it has a deeper meaning.

"I always think that worship music is what brings a person close to God. The other genres I feel they don't really take a person there and my heart has always been to take people closer to the creator of the universe through music.

"I am willing to move mountains when I am working on songs in the studio, if I want to put an instrument on a song and either I don't have it or I don't know how to play it the song will wait for me to either find the instrument or someone who can play it, or until I learn how to play it".

The pastor is currently working on videos from the album Angels Cry.