Zambia: Joyce Nonde Continues Her Defence of Horse Shoe Restaurant

Under fire Labour Minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko will just not let go her vicious defence of the owners of Horse Shoe Restaurant to State House by saying she will report the Human Rights Commission to President Edgar Lungu.

The Human Rights Commission blew Nonde-Simukoko offside for having glossed over the rights abuse employees at the upmarket restaurant go through.

Nonde even went further to call for the arrest of the citizen Mika Mwambazi who brought out the matter publicly.

The move made Nonde an object of public ridicule but it seems she will stop at nothing to stoop even lower in her defence of the owners of Horse Restaurant that he is touting as model employers.

Nonde said that the Human Rights Commission should have furnished her office the report before making it public.

She said that the Human Rights Commission being a government department should have been standing with her.

Nonde said she will complain to State House over the Human Rights Commission having shared the findings with the public.