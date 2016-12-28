27 December 2016

South Africa: Shark Sightings Clear Beaches in Cape Town

The sighting of sharks at Clovelly Beach and Fish Hoek Beach forced the clearing of bathers on Tuesday.

Shark Spotters research manager Alison Kock said that the beaches had been cleared as a precautionary measure.

"We have full-time shark spotters on the beach and today at Clovelly and Fish Hoek beaches, a shark was spotted. We believe it was the same shark," she said.

"The beaches were cleared and shortly afterward reopened. Shark sightings are quite common when the sharks move closer to shore at this time of year," she said.

