Botswana: Khama Wishes Nation Happy Holidays

Gaborone — My fellow citizens, as we come to the end of this historic year for our Republic; it is indeed an honour and a privilege for me to utilise this moment to wish you all happy and safe Christmas holidays.

This year was particularly important for Botswana because we celebrated 50 years of independence.

It was truly significant because it gave us time to pause, reflect on our achievements as a nation, as well as look at our challenges so as to explore better ways to tackle them moving forward.

We achieved a majority of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals.

We also set up a new trajectory for our long term development strategy through Vision 2036, which is also in consonance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Let me take this opportunity to highlight that as we set out to celebrate, the holiday season is that time of the year where we are with our families and enjoy the festivities.

For most of us, Christmas is a day of faith, shared with friends and family.

It is also that season of love and giving.

Let me therefore, thank Batswana for their fruitful and meaningful contributions throughout the year towards causes of common good, aimed in particular at assisting the more vulnerable in our community.

I am, thus, confident that your good heartedness and compassion will continue during this period and into the New Year.

As we celebrate, we are mindful of the suffering that some of us in this country, the region and the continent, as well as around the world have had to go through during the past year owing to natural and man-made calamities.

Also critical, is that the world is now, more than ever, aware of the effects and consequences of climate change.

We should, in this regard, also do our part as a country, community and individuals towards ensuring that we preserve our natural resources.

It can start with as little as we, as individuals conserving water and electricity.

Before I conclude, let us also think of those in difficult situations such as those in hospitals and wish them well.

Let us also take this moment to profoundly thank those of our fellow citizens who will not be able to spend these holidays with their families because they are providing services to secure this nation; those in the health services, the police, defence force, fire fighters to mention but a few.

As we embark on our journeys to the countryside to join and enjoy the company of family and friends, we should remember that there are those among us who are bent on taking advantage of our absence to break into our lodgings.

We should, therefore, maintain and continue with that good spirit to watch out for our neighbours, as well as ourselves, while supporting the police service in their efforts in this respect.

Most importantly, during this festive season, whilst celebrating the holidays, let us be alert to the fact we are responsible for our welfare and therefore in protecting our interests, respect those of others.

We should avoid indulgence of drugs, alcohol and substance abuse.

To this end, it is crucial that we do not engage in any form of risky behaviour.

Road safety also remains paramount.

Mortality and morbidity become significantly increased during this period and we lose many of our citizens during this time when we are supposed to be merry.

As we kick start our next golden jubilee, towards a centenary, let us take a moment to reflect further and appreciate the journey of our country.

To achieve a better Botswana, we each have to play a role and contribute meaningfully, it is not something that is abstract and can be bestowed by others.

Each of us should accept our individual responsibility for the wellbeing of ourselves and fellow citizens.

I wish to reiterate that we only have one country and that we can only achieve our full potential if we put the national interest above our individual interest, for together we can surely achieve more (TEAM).

This will require us, in the coming year, to become more productive by working together in reaching our common goals.

In conclusion, let us pray to the almighty to bless this land.

In view of the fact that agriculture has been a bedrock of our way of life and still continues to play quite a significant role in this respect, let us also pray for rain and a good harvest.

Finally, let me once more wish all of us a merry Christmas and a productive and prosperous 2017.

PULA!!! PULA!!! PULA!!

Source : DailyNews Online