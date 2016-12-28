Mozambique: Six Fishermen Missing After Storm in Maputo Bay

Maputo — Six Mozambican fishermen are missing following a storm in the Bay of Maputo on Saturday afternoon.

According to Maputo City police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane, the three small boats used by the fishermen capsized near Xefina island.

“We received the information that the six fishermen were missing on 24 December”, Mudumane told reports on Monday. “Search operations are continuing to locate and rescue these people”.

The National Meteorology Institute had issued statements, published in most of the media warning that stormy weather would hit southern Mozambique on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures soared in the morning to over 40 degrees centigrade, but in the afternoon the skies opened and torrential rain struck the Maputo area.

On the Mozambican roads the Christmas weekend was relatively quiet - with the major exception of an accident in Alto Molocue district, in the central province of Zambezia, on Sunday in which 11 people died and 16 others suffered injuries.

According to Miguel Caetano, head of the press office in the Zambezia provincial police command, the accident was caused by a Freightliner truck driving through Alto Molocue on the main north-south highway (EN1).

The truck, travelling at high speed, left the road and smashed into a group of people by the roadside. The injured were taken to Alto Molocue Rural Hospital. The police are searching for the driver of the truck, who fled from the scene of the crash.