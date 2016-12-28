Ethiopia: Top Three Sides Maintain Their Position in EPL

First the news: Saint George 2 - Wolayita Dicha 0, Dedebit 1 - Addis Ababa City 0, Adama City 1 - Hawassa City 0, Mekelakeya 2 - Electric 1, Fasil City 3 - Jimma Ababuna 1, Woldiya 0 - Sidama Coffee 0, Coffee 0 - Dire Dawa City 0, and Commercial Bank 2 - Arba Minch City 2.

The League leaders St. George managed to collect the full three points with a 2-0 win over Wolayita dicha at the Addis Ababa stadium on Saturday. The win helped them to maintain their leadership on 14 points from seven games. The losers Wolayita Dicha have eight points from six games.

With one match at hand against Fasil City the points that they (Dicha) have may not be that bad. What is so far observed is that it is difficult to beat Fasil City on their home turf. Wolayita Dicha should consider this fact.

The other title contenders Dedebit are doing fine with 1-0 win over Addis Ababa City. They have now 14 points from equal seven games. The resurgence of Dedebit came after appointing the veteran coach Asrat Haile who replaced Yohanes Sahile. Yohanes was sacked following two successive poor results. The dropping of points with the Woldiya City led the sacking of the former coach by infuriated club management.

The losers Addis sides are now far below the middle table on five points from seven games. This is not a good trend for the newly joining elite sides. Though early to conclude that way, it is difficult to reverse successive defeats in the second round.

The third title fighters Adama City solidify their position with a 1-0 away win over Hawasa City. With the win they have now 14 points from seven games. The three giants are now separated by goal difference.

Adama City's head coach Ashenafi Bekele did almost the same position last year but he failed to keep his position all through to the end. If that lesson helped him it is possible to be the title contender to the finish.

The losers Hawasa City are in a dangerous relegation zone on five points from six games. Considering the points close gap, it may be possible to catch up but one has to be very careful at this stage.

Hawasa City kissed the Ethiopian Premier League trophy two times in the competitions 20-year history. That makes them different from all other regional teams.

Mekelakeya went up with a win over the bottom side Electric. Mekelakeya have now 10 points from seven games while the losers have four points from seven games.

It becomes almost a tradition for Electric to trail behind in this competition. Survival at the ditch has also been accustomed to living with Electric. This practice must be changed sooner rather than later.

The Addis side Coffee entertained Dire Dawa City at Abebe Bikila Stadium on Sunday. Well, playing at the artificial turf pitch at Abebe Bikila Stadium has little difference but the crucial point is improving performance. Now Coffee have seven points from seven games while Dire Dawa City have eight points from equal seven games.

The surprise side up to this is the newly joining Fasil City. They collected the full three points with a 3-1 away win over Jimma Ababuna. Fasil have now 11 points from six games. The remaining one game is against Wolayita Dich on their turf in Gondar.

Woldiya City dropped two points on their home turf as a result of a goalless tie against the visiting side Sidama Coffee. Woldiya have seven points from seven games while Sidama collected 11 points from equal seven games.

Commercial Bank also dropped two points after finishing level at 2-2 with Arba Minch City on Sunday at the Addis Ababa stadium. Banks have eight points from six games while Arba Minch have nine points from seven games.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with six goals while St. George's Adane Girma stands second with four goals. St. Georges Saladin Seid, Coffee's William, Adama's Mudib Kasim and Addis City's Fikadu Alemu have equal three goals each.