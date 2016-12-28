27 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: McDrama As Boy's Finger Is Amputated By Slamming Door

There was high drama at a McDonald's in Ballito on Tuesday when a boy's finger was amputated by a slamming door.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said that medics had rushed to the scene to find the injured boy clutching his hand.

"While the boy was entering the fast food outlet the door snapped closed on his hand. Paramedics dealt with the traumatic amputation of the child's finger," he said.

"The boy was treated and stabilised at the scene, before being transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital," Herbst added.

He said that doctors would attempt to reattach the finger.

Source: News24

South Africa

