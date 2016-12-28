South Africa: Nine-Year-Old Drowns in Bloemfontein River

A 9-year-old drowned while swimming with friends in a Bloemfontein river on Tuesday, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the child was on holiday from Cape Town and had gone for a swim in a nearby river, and disappeared under water.

"Police divers were alerted of the incident and responded to find the child. They called paramedics to stand by at the diving site."

After police pulled the child from the river, water medics did an assessment and declared the child dead at the scene, he said.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal a man in his 30s landed in a rip current while surfing and drowned at Umkomaas beach.

Paramedics and provincial services arrived at the scene and found that a doctor had pulled the man from the surf.

The man was declared dead at the beach, he said.

Source: News24