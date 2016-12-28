27 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Tonota Woman Dies in Accident

By Keamogetse Letsholo

Francistown — Tonota police are investigating an incident in which a 38-year-old woman of the same village died when a Toyota Fortuner collided with a mini bus at Semotswane junction on December 24.

In an interview, Superintendent Kenanao Badumetse said the Toyota Fortuner was coming from the north while the mini bus was coming from Semotswane on the A1 road.

He said the deceased was in the mini bus, adding that another passenger from the mini bus was admitted at the hospital with serious injuries.

In another accident that occurred on December 26, Superintendent Badumetse said a 44-year-old tourist from Kempton Park in South Africa and his 39-year-old wife were admitted at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital with serious injuries after their vehicle was involved in an accident near Makomoto.

He said the man lost control of the vehicle and it overturned injuring him and his wife. He said two children aged 16 and 11 years escaped unhurt.

Still in Tonota, police are investigating two rape incidents that took place on December 24. Superintendent Badumetse said in one of the incidents, a 15-year-old girl was raped at her home around 1am and a 37-year-old suspect was helping them with investigations.

He said in another incident, a 15-year-old girl was raped at an entertainment event and the suspect was still at large.

Meanwhile, five boys and four girls were born on Christmas Day at Nyangabgwe Hospital. end

Source : BOPA

