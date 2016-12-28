27 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Jappie Challenges North District Governors to Back Under Fire Sanga or Quit DPP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judith Moyo

Campaign director for ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Jappie Mhango, has launched a bitter attack against district governors in the northern region accusing them of orchestrating a plot to remove Regional Governor Kenneth Sanga, saying they should back him or quit the party.

Mhango, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, said on the sidelines of a Christmas part he hosted on Sunday at Lura Trading Centre in his Rumphi North constituency, made clear that Sanga will remain the party regional boss where one likes it or not.

"Sanga will remain regional governor for the north. In fact some of the signatories in the petition to have Sanga removed are fake governors," said Mhango.

He warned the governors that they will be discipline for stirring up dissent and trying to oust Sanga.

"Let us all strengthen the party and make the north the home of DPP once again," said Mhango.

"These district governors are not acting in the best interests of the party. They are bringing the DPP into disrepute and I don't think they have a place in the party, let them quit," said Mhango.

Sanga attended the party and is a close ally to Mhango defiantly rebuffed calls for him to quit, saying that will be "grave mistake".

The Regional Governor said he has been meeting some of the district governors and is "quite frankly moved by the strength of their appeal to have me continue serving on the post and I said on that basis I will continue".

Among the district governors who appended their signatures to a letter dated December 7, 2016 baying for Sanga's head include Robert Mkandawire who is governor for Mzimba Hora, Stanly Mtonga who governs Mzimba District, Kachipapa Mwenda from Rumphi District and Likoma governor, Peter Ndalama .

Sanga is also accused of collecting money from Malawians of Asian origin and other businessmen in the name of Mutharika, ministers and ruling party using some people whose names have been concealed.

Malawi

SRNL Rainbow Paints Final Day January 21

The 2016 Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League Champion is expected to be crowned on 21 January with Kukoma… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.