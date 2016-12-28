Ethiopia: Institute to Bridge Technological, Lab Service Gaps

The country needs to exploit the untapped potential making use of extensive activities and expertise.

The Ethiopian Water Technology Institute announced that it is working to bridge gap witnessed in providing laboratory services, examining safe water supply and identifying the country's water resource status.

Speaking at a two-day stakeholders' discussion forum held in Adama recently, Institute Director General Zenebew Garedew said the country needs to exploit the untapped potential making use of extensive activities and expertise.

The institute is thus offering short- and long-term training for water engineers and experts in the sector, he said, adding studies conducted in the areas are shelved. To address the problem, the institute is jointly working with higher learning institutions, he said.

According to him, it has finalized drafting the desired policy and guideline selecting thematic areas of study.

Zenebew said the institute has already begun the construction of specialized laboratory to identify and investigate the status of ground and surface water resources.

He as well said it would help study the impacts of liquid and solid waste released by industries on water streams. As the existing laboratories are not well equipped , many companies and graduate students are forced to send the specimen of their products to other countries for examination, he added.

In this respect, the specialized laboratory would fill the gap and save foreign currency expenditures, said Institute Consultant Amha Bekele.

According to him, many institutions are not also adhering to Ethiopian compulsory specification due to limited laboratory service which the specialized laboratory is believed to address.

As the number of laboratories in the area of quality water supply is limited and poor, the specialized laboratory would provide such services, he said.

Water, Irrigation and Electricity Minister Dr. Eng. Seleshi Bekele for his part said while the country has enormous ground and surface water sources, failure to tap the resource has been inducing recurrent droughts and flash floods.

In this regard, the institute is expected to play a leading role in upgrading experts' skill and technological advancement, he added.

The minister further indicated that the country has huge natural resources and strategic potential to sustain its economic growth which requires practical researches for effective utilization.

The number of experts and institutes working in the sector is few. Hence, the institute is expected to fill this gap through technology transfer and skill development.