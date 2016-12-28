Botswana: Alleged Rapist Commits Suicide

Maun — Maun police are investigating an incident in which a middle-aged man was found hanging from a tree near the river at Thito ward.

Senior Superintendent Peter Gochela confirmed the incident in an interview, noting that the deceased who was a suspect in a rape incident, which took place on December 26 at Borolong ward was found by the police who were on his search.

He explained that the deceased was alleged to have raped his ex-girlfriend on Monday around 2am at her house. He said the victim reported that the suspect entered her house and assaulted her before he raped her and then ran away.

Still in Maun, Senior Superintendent Gochela noted that a 25 year-old woman was also raped by a friend to his boyfriend at Bomabadi ward on December 25. He said the trio were from the club and went to the victim's one roomed house where they slept together.

It was reported that the suspect then sneaked into the couples' blankets and raped the woman while the boyfriend was in a deep sleep and later ran away.

The police have embarked on a massive search of the culprit. The police chief also appealed to the public to assist them in a search of a 11-year-old missing child who originate from Tshesebe in the North East district.

He explained that the child was visiting some relatives at Boseja ward in Maun and went to play at the neighbours home, but never returned home.

Senior Superintendent Gochela said they received a report December 27 that the child was missing. He said the child was a standard six pupil at Tshesebe and appealed to the public to inform them if they know about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, two road accidents were reported during the festive season in his policing area.

Senior Superintendent Gochela said one incident involved a Honda Civic which rolled several times while a 49- year driver tried to overtake another vehicle at Setatunga near Maun.

