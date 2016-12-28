27 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Pioneer Border Post Receives Many Tourists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ketshepile More

Lobatse — Officer in charge at Pioneer Border Post, chief immigration officer, Ms Mpho Mapfumo says the entry point experienced influx of tourists in the third week prior to Christmas holidays.

In an interview, Ms Mapfumo indicated that a large number of people departing and arriving were mostly tourists from South Africa to Namibia. She noted however that Batswana departed to South Africa in large numbers as well.

She explained that because tourists from South Africa preferred the border enroute to Namibia because it was a shorter with the Trans Kalahari Corridor as a gate way.

She added that trading companies also preferred Pioneer boarder on transit to Namibia from South Africa. She noted that with most companies closing for holidays in the third week of December, there was influx from both South Africa and Namibia with truck drivers on transit through Pioneer boarder.

Ms Mapfumo said statistics indicated that a total of 8 716 departed from the boarder, whilst 8 910 arrived at the same boarder in the third week prior to Christmas. Nevertheless, she noted that the movement at Pioneer boarder was always less congested and actually free flowing compared to other boarders on Christmas day; adding that it has shown that their biggest clients were tourists on transit to Namibia using the Trans Kalahari Corridor.

On other issues, Ms Mapfumo urged and encouraged Batswana to acquaint themselves with the necessary requirements when travelling with minors. She indicated that most Batswana were still ignorant of the laws in place with regard to that, saying they consequently face disappointment at the boarder as they were denied entry if and when they did not possess with them relevant documents for travelling with minors.

Ms Mapfumo explained that a minor in this case also referred to a 16 year old child, whom she said was not allowed to travel alone until they were 18 years old. She encouraged parents to always cross check that they have relevant children's documents when travelling with them.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

FIFA and 'Godfather of COSAFA' Mamelodi Ends Decades Long Career

Long-serving FIFA development officer for Eastern and Southern Africa Ashford Mamelodi is stepping down from his post at… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.