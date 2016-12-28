Ethiopia: Protecting Refugees and Curbing Migration

Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia

Sudanese Refugees in Ethiopia

opinion

Currently fleeing living places due to push factors has become common all over the world and the Horn Africa in particular. Factors such as civil war, political cases, population pressure and natural disaster can be mentioned as push factors.

The need for better life and opportunity in other countries is also among the pull factors. In the Horn Somalia had indulged in self destruction for two decades and this situation has forced millions to leave their homes for neighbouring countries and to migrate to Europe and USA.

The two years long civil war that broke out in Southern Sudan, which is the youngest country in the world, has also forced thousands to flee their country. On the other hand, the rampant poverty that prevailed in the region also pushes people to migrate in search of a better future.

As a corridor to the third country, either voluntary or involuntary migrants used Ethiopia, as a country of destination and transit to the Middle East, South Africa and to Europe through the Mediterranean sea route.

Currently, Ethiopia is hosting nearly 800 thousand refugees from the Horn who fled their country as a result of multiple problems they faced and many youths resort to search a third country to meet their better future. However, in such a risky journey, they come across numerous challenges which might cost them a life sacrifice.

They face various horrible experiences in their inland and sea routes including robbery, sexual harassment, losing their body parts and slavery. Also, our country is not immune from such migration problems. Some Ethiopians migrate to eastern and southern migration routes and to the lesser extent to northern routes.

Voluntary and involuntary migrations, going all over the world, creates hotbeds for criminal gangs to maximize their ill-gained incomes. Illegal migration network by human traffickers enable criminals to be milliners. In some countries corrupt state officials are found involved in such criminal business.

They mobilize huge amount of money and illegally channel their asset to different parts of the world. Tracing them down is not an easy task. To deal with the situation cooperation between all stakeholders at the international level is vital.

To Ethiopia, the matter of unregulated migration is a national concern. In this regard the government has taken several measures to address the root causes of migration.

The national council whose task is fighting irregular migration, has identified wrong perception and unemployment as the main causes of migration. The government has come up with policy frameworks to meet the demand of the youth.

There are various undergoing efforts to provide awareness to the youth to change their attitude towards unreasonable migration and dangerous journey both inland and via sea routes. It has also adopted a new legislation to the law reinforcing authorities to tackle human trafficking and smuggling. And measures were also taken to thwart the criminal networks.

Around 1000 traffickers and smugglers have been brought to justice. To address the root causes of fleeing a country, the government is working decisively to address the question of unemployment.

Recently it has announced a job opportunities scheme, which aims to create jobs for more than 100 thousand citizens. Yet it believes that, the ultimate goal to provide long lasting solution is bringing structural change through boosting the economy. And, in this regard, as a home to 100 millions, Ethiopia should grow rapidly and sustainably to join the middle income status.

On the other hand, as a host of hundreds of thousands refugees, Ethiopia has been doing its level best to smooth the living conditions of the incoming refugees, who assume the country as a safe haven. In addition, the government has made an effort to reduce second migration.

The out of camp policy, which allows refugees to live in cities, has created good opportunity to meet their aspiration in the aspect of education and better future. However, job creation for the youth is a challenge which needs strong international cooperation.

Migration and human trafficking can not be seen as the sole problem of countries. It is a transboundary and global problem that should be tackled by concerted approach by all stakeholders.

But it should be underlined that countries of the horn have abundant natural resources and labour that could be employed to various sectors. If countries effectively manage their resources with visionary leaders with in few decades poverty can be addressed. But to achieve this stabilizing the region politically is essential.

Hence, to adders the root cause of illegal migration and human trafficking the ongoing effort at the international level should be stepped up.