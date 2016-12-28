South Africa: Man Drowns At Dakota Beach

Paramedics and members of the police's Search and Rescue Unit pulled the body of a man from the Dakota Beach lagoon on Tuesday evening.

It is understood that the 39-year-old man had been swimming when he got into difficultly and disappeared beneath the water.

The man was pulled from the water by lifeguards and Netcare911 paramedics, who had responded to the scene, started an attempt to resuscitate the man.

He died despite their efforts and rescue technicians used a Stokes basket to haul the body from the beach to a waiting mortuary vehicle.

