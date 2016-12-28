27 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Visits Sudan

By Daniel Beyene

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu was met at the airport by his Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim Ghandou.

Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu made his first official visit to Sudan Sunday.

He was met at the airport by his Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim Ghandour, other Sudanese senior officials and Ethiopian Ambassador as well as Embassy staff.

Minister Dr. Workneh briefed Sudanese journalists on current issues in Ethiopia, relations between the two countries and the region as well.

In his briefing, the minister reiterated his country's unwavering commitment towards safeguarding the interests of Nile Basin countries, calling for optimal use of the Nile water.

According toXinhua, the minister also said Ethiopia is keen to establish stronger relations with the Nile Basin countries for mutual benefits.

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt signed Declaration of Principles in March 2015 in Khartoum regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), articulating the continuation of talks on political and technical issues, as well as conducting technical studies to protect the three countries' shares in the Nile.

Ethiopia reiterated that the dam would constitute a benefit in field of electricity generating without posing any harm on either Sudan or Egypt.

