24 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 4th Regular Meeting of Nuew Central Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dubarwa — The Central Committee of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) conducted its 4th regular meeting from 21-22 December in Dubarwa.

During the meeting, the head of Political Affairs at the PFDJ, Mr. Yemane Gebreab gave extensive briefings on the current situation in the homeland. Mr. Yemane also called on the Eritrean women to reinforce participation in the implementation of the charted out national development endeavors.

Following discussions on the reports presented by the 6 regions branch offices, European and North America branches as well as Sawa and Higher learning institutions branches, President of the Union Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael stated that the National Union of Eritrean Women has placed top among its agenda for implementation in 2017, the implementation of development programs, nurturing of national values among women and assigning youth development programs among others.

The 4th regular meeting of the Central Committee of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) addressed women's overall participation in the national economic development, abolishing of harmful traditional practices, women empowerment through vocational skills and academic education.

The meeting also adopted activity plan as well as budget for the year 2017.

Eritrea

Al-Sharq Al-awast: Distorted News

In the past few days, the London-based Alsharq Al-Awsat has published - in its Arabic and English editions - a number of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.