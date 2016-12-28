27 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Assessment Meeting in Adi-Tekelezan Sub-Zone

Adi-Tekelezan — An assessment meeting conducted on 21 December in Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone appreciated the commitment demonstrated by the public for the success of charted out development programs.

Administrator of the sub-zone Mr. Solomon Haile said during the meeting that the teaching and learning process at over 23 schools ranging from kindergarten to high school level have positively impacted the performance of students.

Mr. Solomon pointed out that commendable achievements have been recorded in ensuring the health of the society and effort will be exerted to put in place health facilities in the remote areas. He further added that successful community based development undertakings have been implemented in the sub-zone including the renovation of 33-km long road.

Moreover, the residents of Wara and Deki-Gebru have conducted road construction popular campaign connecting their respective villages with Adi-Tekelezan, Mr. Solomon emphasized.

Participants of the meeting called for the enhanced role of the community as regards environmental sanitation and the provision of potable water supply in all districts of the sub-zone among others.

