Eritrea: Water Supply Project in Mai-Gorzo

The residents of the area said that they use to travel for long hours to fetch water and expressed expectation that their problem will be alleviated with the completion of the project.

Pointing out that the micro dam will have a capacity of holding 40 thousand metric cube of water, Mr. Zaid Berhane, coordinator of the project, commended the effort residents of the area have so far exerted towards the successful implementation of the project.

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.