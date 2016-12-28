27 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Public Meeting in Hagaz Sub-Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hagaz — A public meeting involving 28 villages in Hagaz sub-zone addressed the importance of community based environment sanitation undertaken at sub-zonal level and their continuity.

The public meeting attended by heads of line ministries, representatives of the regional assembly and the PFDJ, law enforcement units, national associations, village administrators and experts in the medical field underlined the imperative role health awareness campaigns are playing in bringing about behavioral changes among the society in general and the control of communicable diseases in particular.

Ms. Amna Haji, administrator of the sub-zone, said that the aim of the public meeting is to increase health awareness among the society through community mobilization.

Mr. Berhane Gebrekidan, branch head of the Ministry of Health Anseba region, also noted the exemplary role demonstrated by 185 villages in the Anseba region that have constructed public restrooms to further ensure the sanitation of their respective districts.

Eritrea

Al-Sharq Al-awast: Distorted News

In the past few days, the London-based Alsharq Al-Awsat has published - in its Arabic and English editions - a number of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.