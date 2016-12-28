Eritrea: Public Meeting in Hagaz Sub-Zone

Hagaz — A public meeting involving 28 villages in Hagaz sub-zone addressed the importance of community based environment sanitation undertaken at sub-zonal level and their continuity.

The public meeting attended by heads of line ministries, representatives of the regional assembly and the PFDJ, law enforcement units, national associations, village administrators and experts in the medical field underlined the imperative role health awareness campaigns are playing in bringing about behavioral changes among the society in general and the control of communicable diseases in particular.

Ms. Amna Haji, administrator of the sub-zone, said that the aim of the public meeting is to increase health awareness among the society through community mobilization.

Mr. Berhane Gebrekidan, branch head of the Ministry of Health Anseba region, also noted the exemplary role demonstrated by 185 villages in the Anseba region that have constructed public restrooms to further ensure the sanitation of their respective districts.