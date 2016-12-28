27 December 2016

Malawi Cities Set for Mayoral Elections in Jan - DPP's Ngalande Challenging Chalamanda in Blantyre, Mkandawire Faces 3 Challengers in Mzuzu

By Judith Moyo

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has said the two and half year terms of office for the Mayors in the country's cities has expired and there will be election next month, January 2017.

During the elections, councillors will vote for mayor, deputy mayor positions.

In Blantyre City, the commercial capital, the elections will be held on January 9 where 23 councillors will vote.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Director and Councillor for Misesa Ward in Blantyre, Louis Ngalande, has confirmed that he wants to challenge Mayor Noel Chalamanda.

"Yes I am challenging Chalamanda for the mayor post. I am supported by my party," said Ngalande.

Chalamanda, private practicing lawyer and independent councillor for Blantyre City Centre Ward, was elected as Mayor for Blantyre city on July 9, 2014 in an election that was partly disrupted by DPP supporters led by Ngalande, who opposed his nomination.

Ngalande is the only candidate currently known to be mounting a challenge against Chalamanda for the mayor title.

During his tenure, Chalamanda has been fighting to restore Blantyre city's sanitation. Willad Ndipo has been his deputy.

Lilongwe, the capital, will hold mayoral elections on January 5, according to Lilongwe City Council chief executive officer Moza Zeleza.

There is no known challenger amongst 27 councillors for the incumbent so far, according to Zeleza.

Northern city of Mzuzu which has 15 councillors will elect Mayor and his deputy on January 9.

Three councillors aligned to the ruling DPP have expressed interest to challenge incumbent Mayor William Mkandawire of People's Party (PP).

There will be no elections in Zomba , the old capital, as the news mayor was only elected in September last year and councillors agreed that she should also hold office for two and a half years.

