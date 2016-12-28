27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Territorial and Urban Planning Policy in Implementation Phase

Luanda — The process of follow-up and preparation of projects related to the Report of the State of National Territorial Planning (REOTN), the study on the Main National Spatial Planning Options (POOTN) and the National Policy for Spatial Planning and Urban Planning ( PNOTU), are still in progress.

The information was provided by the Angolan minister of Urbanisation and Housing, Branca do Espírito Santo, while assessing in Luanda the activities developed by her sector in the year 2016, in the field of Territorial Development.

In her speech, the minister spoke about the project of the Airport City, which is being developed by the Chinese company of CIF, which started the preparation of the Urbanisation Plan (PU) and will be monitored by an internal technical commission of the ministry.

Parallel to these projects, said the minister, the database of territorial and urban plans are being updated and elaborated throughout the country, with the registration of the territorial and urban planning instruments and participate in the interministerial commissions for the monitoring of various projects.

"We are carrying out the national dissemination of the importance of drawing up the risk letter, which is an instrument that is geared to be elaborated in the absence of the Municipal Master Plan (PDM)", she explained.

She also informed that the methodological elements for the interpretation and dissemination of legislation related to the sector are also being elaborated, through a study of the harmonization of legal tools, according to the new institutional structure.

The minister added that work is being done on the modernization of the Geographic Information System (GIS), which will allow adequate territorial information, so as to improve the registration and titling of the concessions of the granted areas in the scope of the land reserves.

