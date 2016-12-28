27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Life Gospel Honours Evangelical Leaders

Luanda — In order to honorably acknowledge the work that some evangelical leaders and gospel musicians have developed for the benefit of Angolan society, the event producer Life Gospel will perform on December 30 a gala, honoring the achievements of this class.

The information was released to Angop on Sunday by Life Gospel spokesman Alcino Eduardo, having stressed that for years, men and women at the level of religion, gave the best of their time in helping others.

"In this day, we will provide honourable mention to these people, who have done much so that the Church occupies its space in the nation", he said.

Among the people to be honoured, it includes the religious leaders Joaquim Manuel, Manuel Panzo, Francisco Sebastião, Neves de Sousa, Destination Guy, Joly Makanda, LiothCassoma, Dodo Miranda, among others.

