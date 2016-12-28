Malawi: Bingu Stadium to Host Luso TV 'Bus Ipite' 2nd Leg - Wanderers Vs Bullets

The Luso Television 'Bus Ipite' Football Bonanza second leg tie involving Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets is likely to be played at the new state-of-the-art Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

This follows an approval by the Malawi government to have the big crash staged at the 40,500-seater stadium as a way of testing the stadium's facilities ahead of the official opening scheduled for January 28, 2016.

Luso TV had initially wanted to host the final leg at Bingu Stadium on January 2, 2016 but gave up on the arrangement after learning the stadium would only be opened by State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on January 28, 2016.

However, there is now light at the end of the tunnel following an approval by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa to have the high profile match played at the newly built multi-billion Kwacha facility.

Secretary for Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Sam Madula confirmed in an interview that government has given the nod to have the match staged at Bingu Stadium as a way of testing the systems at the stadium in preparation for the grand opening.

"As you are aware, His Excellency the State President will officially open the stadium on January 28, 2016 but before the official opening, we need to test the systems such as electricity, water, entrance procedures, the playing turf and many other systems to see is everything is in order.

"We got a request from Luso TV to have the Wanderers-Bullets match played at the new stadium and having looked at the magnitude of the game, which is likely to draw a large crowd, the Minister has said there is no problem. But if you want to have more details about the match, talk to the director Mr (Jameson) Ndalama, who is in touch with the organisers," said Madula.

Ndalama also confirmed the arrangement but said everything would depend on the outcome of a meeting his office is supposed to have with Luso TV and the organisers of the bonanza including Football Association of Malawi (Fam).

"We are supposed to meet the organisers today (December 27, 2016) for them to tell us what we need to adjust. We are just offering the venue and we need to hear from the organisers about their plans, requirements and other logistics," said Ndalama.

Luso TV managing director Kendal Kamwendo said he would comment on the issue after meeting the government officials.

"We are meeting government officials today and let me reserve my comment until the meeting takes place," said Kamwendo.

Winner of the two-legged bonanza is set to 'drive' away with a 26-seater, which has already been handed over to the local football governing body.

Wanderers are already a step into the bus, having thoroughly beaten their bitter rivals 3-0 during the first leg played at Kamuzu Stadium on Boxing Day.