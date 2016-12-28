27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ary With Two Shows At House of Music

Luanda — The Angolan singer Ary will close on 29-30 December the year of activities of the House of Music (Talatona) in Luanda.

Ary will perform at the House of Music with the intention of giving the best of her repertoire that includes songs from the albums "Dez", "Sem substituições" and "Crescida mas ao meu jeito ".

Besides the Angolan Ary, the two shows will feature the special participation of Cabo Verdean singers Gama and Roger.

The head of the venue, Estêvão Costa, said that this is an activity included in the programme of the institution aimed at the promoting, valuing and disseminating the Angolan music.

Under this policy, the House of Music has given space to several generations of Angolan music, as a way to better contribute to the raising of what is produced musically in the country.

