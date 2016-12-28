28 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Newborn's Body Found Abandoned in Bin

Tagged:

Related Topics

The body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in a bin on Esther Roberts Road in Davenport, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene just after 11:00 on Tuesday morning.

Jamieson said paramedics found the baby had been dumped in a bin packet on the side of the road.

The baby was already dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Jamieson was not immediately able to say if it was a boy or a girl.

The baby's body was handed over to the Umbilo police for further investigation.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Carnage' At Fatal Durban Accident

A man was killed when his car collided with a steel sign stanchion on the M19 near the N2 interchange on Wednesday… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.