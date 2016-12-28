South Africa: Newborn's Body Found Abandoned in Bin

The body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in a bin on Esther Roberts Road in Davenport, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene just after 11:00 on Tuesday morning.

Jamieson said paramedics found the baby had been dumped in a bin packet on the side of the road.

The baby was already dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Jamieson was not immediately able to say if it was a boy or a girl.

The baby's body was handed over to the Umbilo police for further investigation.

Source: News24