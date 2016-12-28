South Africa: Tshakhuma Village to Host Drama, Music Festival

Vuwani — Tshakhuma village, just 28km outside Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, will host one of the most famous annual drama and music festivals in the Vhembe district organised by well-known musician and film producer, Tshidino Ndou of Vhadino Entertainment.

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi is set to address the exciting New Year's Eve drama and music festival at Vhembe FET, Tshisimani Campus at Tshakhuma, on Saturday.

Minister Muthambi said: "As Africans, we send a message of joy, hope, and peace to all through music. The South African Government recognises the significant role played by the film sector in nation building, promoting social cohesion, reconciliation and supporting economic growth and job creation.

"Government offers a package of incentives to promote its film production industry. The Foreign Film and Television Production incentive aims to attract foreign based film productions to shoot on location in South Africa, and the South African Film and Television Production and Co-production incentive aims to assist local film producers in producing local content".

She said the South African Emerging Black Filmmakers incentive, a sub-programme of the South African Film and Television Production and Co-production Incentive, aims to assist local emerging black filmmakers to nurture and grow them to take up big productions and thus contribute towards employment creation.

Event organiser, Ndou said: "Through this festival, the district is already buzzing with excitement for the festival that offers an excellent opportunity for talented youth in the rural communities to have a performance platform. It also gives developing talent the chance to network with other artists of all levels and professionals from all over the district if not the province.

"The festival is aimed at unearthing acting and musical talent in our district. This exciting festival desires to reach into the deep rural areas and unplug the young musicians who are trapped by poverty, unemployment and lack of exposure".

According to the "Lwanga Lufuno" hit-maker, community drama groups from Vhembe District that will voluntarily participate at the event are Tshedza Youth Drama, Dzhatsha Community Theatre, Tshilapfene Youth Drama, Khubvi Community Drama to mention but a few.

Ndou said there will also be live music by local artists at the venue so guests will dance into 2017 with style.

The line-up of the local musicians includes Sikheli Junior, Zwido, Ravhalusani Ratshitanga, Mavuta, Jinnika, Humbulani Ramagwedzha, Mashudu Nematoka, DJ Rone, Lutendo Munyai, Nditshe Ramalamula, Avhapfani Gabara, Ras Mulwelwi and many more.