27 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Bluefin Tuna Fishing - Algeria's Quota Rises By 500 Tonnes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algeria's bluefin tuna quota for 2017 has been brought up to 1,046 tonnes, from 546 tonnes before, by the Internation Commission on Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT), a source from the ministry of Agriculture told APS.

After laborious negotiations by the Algerian delegation during the ICCAT meeting held last November in Vilamoura, Portugal, the world organization approved an increase by 500 tonnes of Algeria's 2017 quota, rising thus from 546 tonnes to 1.046 tonnes, said the general coordinator for fishing and aquaculture at the ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fishing, Tahar Hammouche.

In 2014's ICCAT meeting in Genoa, Italy, during which a fishing quota plan (until 2017) was developed, Algeria had benefitted of a gradual increase set at 243 tonnes for 2014, 370 tonnes for 2015, 460 tonnes for 2016 and 546 tonnes for 2017.

Algeria

Two Bunkers for Terrorists Destroyed in Boumerdes

Two bunkers for terrorists were destroyed Monday in Boumerdes by a detachment of the People's National Army (ANP),… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.