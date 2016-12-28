Algeria: Qur'an Week, School to Promote Moderate Practice of Islam

Minister religious Affairs Mohamed Aissa said Monday in the Palace of Culture in Algiers that the national week of Qur'an "is a school teaching moderate practice of Islam."

In an opening address at the 18th National Week of Qur'an, Mohamed Aissa said the event, a breeding ground for training of people in Qur'an recitation, including preparations for international contests, is an opportunity for discussions and promotion of moderate practice of religion.

Today, the world is all eyes on Algeria's experience in the fight and prevention against extremism through the Charter of Peace and International Reconciliation, initiated by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Held every year for 18 years now, under the high patronage of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the Qur'an Week has become an exceptional event on the cultural and religious levels.

Qur'an recitation and psalmody contests are to be held during the event, which will pay tribute to erudite Mohamed Cherif Kahar, who passed away last Friday.

The works of the event, to be held under the theme "Moderation, a moral value," will run until Dec. 29 at Dar el Imam in Algiers.