27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Progresso to Prepare Girabola2017 in Benguela

Luanda — Under the management of Kito Ribeiro, in substitution of Albano César, Progresso do Sambizanga will hold a pre-competitive training period from 16 January to 4 February in Benguela province, with a view to their participation in the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

This was said to the press on Monday by the president of Progresso do Progresso's managing board, Paixão Júnior, at the opening of the club's work.

He said that the main goal of the team is to be among the top three, a goal that goes beyond previous editions, where they wanted to stay until the fifth position.

For this, the team has some reinforcements, as are the cases of forward Patrick (ex-1º de Agosto), offensive midfielder Kibeixa (former Interclube) and Tshabalala (former Académica do Lobito).

Check the players that Progresso will work with for Girabola2017, to start on February 11:: Nyame, Titi, Landu, Dieu, Nzau, Eliseu, Buchinho, Jonathan, René (ex-progresso da Luanda Sul), Joãozinho, Almeida, Kibeixa(ex-Interclube), Serge (Ex-ASA), Celso, Cuca, Megue, Norberto (EX-Progresso da Lunda Sul), Luís de Sousa, Vá, Bruno (Ex- Kabuskorp), Silva, Fofó (Ex-ASA), Yano, Patrick (Ex-1º de Agosto), Tshabalala (ex-Academica do Lobito), Pedro and Lunguinha

