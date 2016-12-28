27 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kampyongo Cheats Death

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has just found a reason to be thankful this festive season after he escaped unhurt in a road traffic accident along Great North road.

Kampyongo was on a private trip on Great North with his wife driving their Toyota Pajero registration number BAB 7698.

The car was hit from behind by a truck that saw their car also ram into another vehicle in front of them.

Kampyongo who was seated at the backseat is reportedly okay with his wife and son rushed to the hospital.

A truck behind hit into his vehicle which also hit into another car. The rear is extensively damaged.

The driver of the truck claim the vehicle lost the breaks. The accident happened at the point of speedy bumps.

