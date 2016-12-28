28 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Diamond Ring Shame - Grace Mugabe Is 'Loveless', Syas Catholic Priest

A Zimbabwean priest has reportedly labelled First Lady Grace Mugabe "loveless" for "acquiring" a $1.35m diamond ring "at a time when Zimbabweans were going hungry".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Roman Catholic priest, Father Rungano of St Johns Parish said this while speaking at a funeral service for a Zimbabwean woman who collapsed while on her way from South Africa.

"There is a lot of corruption in this country and if people had love for each other, we would not be seeing someone buying a ring worth millions whilst the nation is hungry," Father Rungano was quoted as saying.

The priest's remarks came just a few days after the controversial First Lady was ordered by a Harare judge to return three properties that she seized from a Lebanese businessman in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal.

The ring had been meant to be President Robert Mugabe's wedding anniversary gift to Grace.

The year 2016 marked the 20 th anniversary of the Mugabes' wedding.

Grace reportedly refused to take delivery of the diamond after it had been polished, and instead demanded a "full refund".

Source: News24

