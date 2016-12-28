27 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice-President Concludes Visit to Sinnar State

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih concluded, Tuesday a two-day visit to Sinnar State during which he inaugurated a number of establishments and inspected projects of Sinnar as Capital of Islamic Culture.

Addressing a festival organized by Zakat Chamber in Sinja, capital of Sinnar State, he called people of Sinnar to be united.

The First Vice-President of the Republic affirmed the Presidency of the Republic commitment to implementation of outcome of the national dialogue.

