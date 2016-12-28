Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Addresses Conference of Leaderships of Medical and Health Professions

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, addressed Tuesday at the Council of Ministers the opening sitting of the First Conference of the Leaderships of Medical and Health Professions, in presence of the State Minister at the Council of Ministers, a number of specialist in the health and medical professions and experts from abroad.

Addressing the conference, the minister has asserted the importance of existence of a healthy and safe environment and the commitment to the professions' ethics and the general principles, elevating the values and concepts of work, working to combat epidemics and diseases, providing good health bases for the treatment of patients and the work of practitioners and identifying the training requirements on the basis of strategic development plans.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Council for Medical and Health Professions, Prof. Ali Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the council's keenness to provide the practitioners of the medical and health professions with new information and to acquaint them with the progress achieved in the field of their work and to enhance their skills and efficiency.

The Secretary General of the National Council for Medical and Health Professions, Dr. Zaki Mohamed Al-Bashir, indicated that the conference aims for enhancing the laws, systems and policies for promoting the medical and health practicing and criteria.

It is to be recalled that the conference will discuss a number of scientific papers relating to the challenges facing the strategic leadership and effecting change.