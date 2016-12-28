Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Chair Meeting of Higher Mechanism for Following Up National Dialogue

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will chair Wednesday evening a meeting of the higher mechanism for following up the national dialogue for agreement on the programs for the coming stage.

In a press statement following a meeting of the Leadership Bureau Monday evening, Deputy Chairman of the National Dialogue for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, said that disclosed that the coming meeting of the mechanism will discuss the arrangements for a the forces that have participated in the dialogue in the legislative institutions toward beginning the entering the stage of discussion about the new constitution mechanisms and the participation in the national accord government.

He said that the agenda of the higher mechanism for following up the national dialogue includes pressing ahead in the implementation of the national dialogue's outcome.

Engineer Mahmoud said that the meeting of the Leadership Bureau did not tackle the arrangements and form of the new government, adding that the consultations on this issue will begin at the meeting of Wednesday evening.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed the peace process, the negotiations and Darfur file and affirmed the keenness to proceed in the efforts to achieve security and stability in the country as the strategic goal of the party and the government despite rejection of the other party and their adherence to war.