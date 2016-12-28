27 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Chair Meeting of Higher Mechanism for Following Up National Dialogue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will chair Wednesday evening a meeting of the higher mechanism for following up the national dialogue for agreement on the programs for the coming stage.

In a press statement following a meeting of the Leadership Bureau Monday evening, Deputy Chairman of the National Dialogue for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, said that disclosed that the coming meeting of the mechanism will discuss the arrangements for a the forces that have participated in the dialogue in the legislative institutions toward beginning the entering the stage of discussion about the new constitution mechanisms and the participation in the national accord government.

He said that the agenda of the higher mechanism for following up the national dialogue includes pressing ahead in the implementation of the national dialogue's outcome.

Engineer Mahmoud said that the meeting of the Leadership Bureau did not tackle the arrangements and form of the new government, adding that the consultations on this issue will begin at the meeting of Wednesday evening.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed the peace process, the negotiations and Darfur file and affirmed the keenness to proceed in the efforts to achieve security and stability in the country as the strategic goal of the party and the government despite rejection of the other party and their adherence to war.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.