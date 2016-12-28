27 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Engineer Hammed Affirms Support to Sudanese in Diaspora

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed has affirmed the state's support to all the projects and programs of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad to enable it to perform its mission effectively.

Engineer, Hammed who met, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace the Secretary General of the Secretariat, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhammi, was briefed on the progress of the work and the future plans of the Secretariat.

Dr. Al-Tuhammi said in press statement that the meeting has discussed means for strengthening the national benefits of the Sudanese in diaspora in the context of rights and duties.

