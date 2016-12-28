27 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Affirms Support to Projects of Sudanese Expatriates Organ

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, has affirmed the state's support to all the projects and programs of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ to enable it carry out its tasks properly.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace the Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami, who acquainted the Assistant of the President with the progress of work at the organ and its plans for the coming stage.

Al-Tuhami said that the meeting also reviewed means of enhancing the national gains of the Sudanese working abroad. He referred to the role of the Sudanese expatriates for success of the Conference of the Sudanese Expatriate Skillful Cadres.

He affirmed keenness of the organ to establish a council of the Sudanese expatriate experts and scientists.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.