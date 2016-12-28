Sudan: Assistant of President Affirms Support to Projects of Sudanese Expatriates Organ

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, has affirmed the state's support to all the projects and programs of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ to enable it carry out its tasks properly.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace the Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami, who acquainted the Assistant of the President with the progress of work at the organ and its plans for the coming stage.

Al-Tuhami said that the meeting also reviewed means of enhancing the national gains of the Sudanese working abroad. He referred to the role of the Sudanese expatriates for success of the Conference of the Sudanese Expatriate Skillful Cadres.

He affirmed keenness of the organ to establish a council of the Sudanese expatriate experts and scientists.