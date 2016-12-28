Sudan: Finance Ministry's State Minister - Agricultural Sector's Problems Addressed in Budget, 2017

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Abdul-Rahman Dirar has stressed that the amount of funds allocated within the general budget of 2017 would not meet the value of the planned projects, but it represents a beginning of work in these projects.

Dr. Dirar explained, during the meetings of the Committees of the Budget, 2017 at the National Assembly Tuesday, that the Finance Ministry intended to address important issues, particularly with regard to the agricultural sector, stressing continuance of electrification of irrigated projects, revealing that the biggest support to the agricultural sector is to address the marketing process to protect a farmer from brokers' fraudulence. He reiterated the need to include oil fees in the budget, explaining that the economic problem is embodied in the exchange rate's fluctuation and prices rising.

The minister explained that the roads industry was one of the most costly industries, stressing that his ministry will continue completing the roads, which were already being constructed, explaining that the justice in the development means taking advantage of the capabilities and improvement of the citizen levels of living standards.