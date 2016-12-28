27 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Environment Stresses Importance of Incorporation of Environmental Policies in State General Policies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Environment , Physical Development and Natural Resources, Dr Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilalhas affirmed importance of formulating national measures for curbing pollution of earth, water and air, adding that the challenge is how to incorporate the environmental policies in the general policies of the State to preserve and protect environment in the country.

Hilal, who was addressing a workshop on the national environmental measures for curbing earth, water and air organized by the Ministry of Environment and University of Khartoum, Tuesday, said all the international environment conventions stipulates necessity of preservation of environment and natural resources , lling all the partners and the different sectors to put suitable measures for preventing pollution and incorporating such measures in the educational, developmental and economic policies.

He said the rate of pollution in Sudan is growing , indicating that the high rate of immigration to cities led to increase of pollution and consumption of natural resources.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Environment, Dr Omer Mustafa said putting national environmental measures for curbing pollution is one of the Ministry priorities , adding that the approval of Environment Act by the legislature has reached stage of last touches,

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.