Sudan: Minister of Environment Stresses Importance of Incorporation of Environmental Policies in State General Policies

Khartoum — Minister of Environment , Physical Development and Natural Resources, Dr Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilalhas affirmed importance of formulating national measures for curbing pollution of earth, water and air, adding that the challenge is how to incorporate the environmental policies in the general policies of the State to preserve and protect environment in the country.

Hilal, who was addressing a workshop on the national environmental measures for curbing earth, water and air organized by the Ministry of Environment and University of Khartoum, Tuesday, said all the international environment conventions stipulates necessity of preservation of environment and natural resources , lling all the partners and the different sectors to put suitable measures for preventing pollution and incorporating such measures in the educational, developmental and economic policies.

He said the rate of pollution in Sudan is growing , indicating that the high rate of immigration to cities led to increase of pollution and consumption of natural resources.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Environment, Dr Omer Mustafa said putting national environmental measures for curbing pollution is one of the Ministry priorities , adding that the approval of Environment Act by the legislature has reached stage of last touches,