Sudan: Legislative Committee - Endorsement of Constitutional Amendments Is 'Big Step

Khartoum, Dec.27 (SUNA) - The Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Justice Committee, Ahmed Mohammed Hammed Al-Tegani has described the approval of the Constitutional Amendments in the General Features Stage as a' big step' towards the implementation of the National Dialogue outcomes.

Al-Tegani told SUNA, Tuesday, that by the final endorsement of the Constitutional amendments, during the coming two days, the Assembly has worked out the constitutional framework for starting the implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue, prior to, formation of the National Accord Government and inclusion of new members to the National Legislatures.

He added that the National Accord Government responsible for following up implementation of the outcomes in legislative and executive frameworks.