27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister of Territory Visits Special Voter's Registration Posts

Luanda — Angola's minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, will check Wednesday the functioning of the special electoral registration offices in the Talatona, Cazenga and Ingombota and Maianga districts in the province of Luanda.

These posts, which began operating on Tuesday, have the specific mission of registering the largest Angolan citizens residing abroad, as workers, students or in treatment and who are in the country within the celebration of the festive season.

This measure, determined by the Ministry of Territorial Administration (MAT) and approved by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), is being implemented in all provincial capitals until January 4, 2017.

Under the terms of the Electoral Law, all Angolan citizens who are 18 years of age and older in the year of holding elections, resident in the country or abroad, are subject to registration as workers, students or in medical treatment.

