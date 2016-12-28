Angola: Deputy Governor Calls for Citizens Living Abroad to Voter Registration

Luanda — The deputy governor of Luanda for political and social affairs, Jovelina Imperial, Tuesday called on citizens, students and professionals living abroad to go to electoral registration posts in order to make the proof of life and the registration, for the young people who turn 18 years in 2017.

Speaking to Journalists, the official urged citizens to take advantage of the days in the country to spend the festive season to update their data, as well as to register for the first time, a legal procedure that will allow them to vote in 2017 general election.

The process of updating citizens living abroad began Tuesday and will close on January 5.