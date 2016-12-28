27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Deputy Governor Calls for Citizens Living Abroad to Voter Registration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The deputy governor of Luanda for political and social affairs, Jovelina Imperial, Tuesday called on citizens, students and professionals living abroad to go to electoral registration posts in order to make the proof of life and the registration, for the young people who turn 18 years in 2017.

Speaking to Journalists, the official urged citizens to take advantage of the days in the country to spend the festive season to update their data, as well as to register for the first time, a legal procedure that will allow them to vote in 2017 general election.

The process of updating citizens living abroad began Tuesday and will close on January 5.

Angola

Over 50 Health Professionals for Year-End Race

Over 50 health professionals will be involved in assisting participants in the 61st edition of the São Silvestre… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.