Nigeria: Niger State Performs Free Eye Surgeries On 3,000 Patients

Niger State Performs Free Eye Surgeries On 3,000 Patients

Minna — About 3,000 patients have so far benefited from the free eye surgeries initiative of the Niger state government, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jibril Mustapha has disclosed.

Speaking with journalists at the premises of the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, Minna, where about 400 others were operated upon in the next phase of the programme, the commissioner said 500 patients were given glasses to aid their sights.

The free surgeries, according to him, were in collaboration with a Saudi Arabia based foundation, Al-Basar International foundation.

He said apart from the free eye surgeries, the ministry also performed similar operations on patients suffering from hernia, cataract, goiter, appendix, amongst others

He said such free operations targeting indigent patients had so far cost the state government N16 million, while promising that the interventions would continue until the state was rid of such ailments.

He disclosed that to make healthcare accessible especially to the rural dwellers, the state government under Governor Abubakar Sani Bello was also revitalizing the primary health care centers across the state, adding that about N900 million had so far been spent in that regard.

The Camp Manager of the free eye surgery Camp, Abdulrahman Adam said Al-Basar Foundation decided to join hands with the state government because they discovered that cataract and other eye ailments were one of the health issues that needed to be addressed in the rural areas.

He said that the Al-Basar foundation was determined in ensuring that people in the rural areas across the country got quality health services.

